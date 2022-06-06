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A Walk Through the UK Gov Response To A 150,000+ Petition To Say NO to WHO Power Grab.
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84 views • June 06, 2022
A Walk Through the UK Gov Response To A 150,000+ Petition To Say NO to WHO Power Grab.
https://youtu.be/NYbVAcS0_4I
In this video, the English Constitution Party Leader Graham Moore comments upon the response provided by the government concerning the petition. It appears there is a lack of seriousness conveyed with the governments response. It is as if the petition signed by over 150,000 were just a general enquiry by the public to find out what the government are up to in their closed discussions with the WEF and the WHO. The petition addresses this issue by letting the government know specifically what WE want THEM to do. I do not believe it is appropriate to respond to the public in such a flippant manner as they have done.
WE the people are telling the government our hard fought for rights and civil liberties will NOT be handed over to an unelected, globalist leadership, a third party foreign consortium whose objectives are well publicised and are in direct opposition to our democratic values.
I believe the people have wakened and can see through all the spin and propaganda and the majority now realise slavery is just around the corner. This parliament is continuing to act in the same way they acted when they clearly conspired to thwart the result of the Referendum on BREXIT.
THE PEOPLE INSTRUCTED THE GOVERNMENT TO LEAVE THE EU.
BREXIT saw a conspiracy at all levels through parliament including the Speaker Bercow to stall delay obstruct and ultimately deny the people our fairly won referendum to leave the EU which is run by unelected bureaucrats.
MSM Government Propaganda Machine stepped up to scheme how to reverse Brexit. This contributed to nearly five years of peoples lives being in limbo, businesses could not make plan with any guarantees. NOW they are at it once again but not on a European scale this time a world scale. This is why I believe THE CONSTITUTION IS THE SOLUTION.
My views may or may not be supported by paralegal trained Graham Moore in his excellent video but I would say the whole of parliament in it's present form is not fit for purpose. Its members fail to recognise that the people are sovereign and they (MP's) serve us not the other way round, we tell them how we wish to be governed. I believe Parliament should be Disbanded and Reconstructed afresh with MP's who represent their constituents. There are only a small handful of MP's who seek to act to serve their constituents such as Sir Christopher Chope.
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
https://lotusinternational.com/product/ziverdo-kit/
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.18_declaration%20rights%20indigenous%20peoples.pdf
United Nations Resolution 61/295
Declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples
International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
United Nations Human Rights, Office Of The High Commission
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
No, To WHO Power Grab
https://youtu.be/NYbVAcS0_4I
In this video, the English Constitution Party Leader Graham Moore comments upon the response provided by the government concerning the petition. It appears there is a lack of seriousness conveyed with the governments response. It is as if the petition signed by over 150,000 were just a general enquiry by the public to find out what the government are up to in their closed discussions with the WEF and the WHO. The petition addresses this issue by letting the government know specifically what WE want THEM to do. I do not believe it is appropriate to respond to the public in such a flippant manner as they have done.
WE the people are telling the government our hard fought for rights and civil liberties will NOT be handed over to an unelected, globalist leadership, a third party foreign consortium whose objectives are well publicised and are in direct opposition to our democratic values.
I believe the people have wakened and can see through all the spin and propaganda and the majority now realise slavery is just around the corner. This parliament is continuing to act in the same way they acted when they clearly conspired to thwart the result of the Referendum on BREXIT.
THE PEOPLE INSTRUCTED THE GOVERNMENT TO LEAVE THE EU.
BREXIT saw a conspiracy at all levels through parliament including the Speaker Bercow to stall delay obstruct and ultimately deny the people our fairly won referendum to leave the EU which is run by unelected bureaucrats.
MSM Government Propaganda Machine stepped up to scheme how to reverse Brexit. This contributed to nearly five years of peoples lives being in limbo, businesses could not make plan with any guarantees. NOW they are at it once again but not on a European scale this time a world scale. This is why I believe THE CONSTITUTION IS THE SOLUTION.
My views may or may not be supported by paralegal trained Graham Moore in his excellent video but I would say the whole of parliament in it's present form is not fit for purpose. Its members fail to recognise that the people are sovereign and they (MP's) serve us not the other way round, we tell them how we wish to be governed. I believe Parliament should be Disbanded and Reconstructed afresh with MP's who represent their constituents. There are only a small handful of MP's who seek to act to serve their constituents such as Sir Christopher Chope.
https://englishconstitutionparty.com/
https://lotusinternational.com/product/ziverdo-kit/
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.18_declaration%20rights%20indigenous%20peoples.pdf
United Nations Resolution 61/295
Declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples
International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
United Nations Human Rights, Office Of The High Commission
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
No, To WHO Power Grab
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