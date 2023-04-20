ATF asked him to convince David Koresh, Branch Davidians to SURRENDER in Waco siege

Glenn Beck





Apr 19, 2023





30 years ago, the ATF asked former KRLD NewsRadio station manager Charlie Seraphin to speak to Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh and convince him to surrender, or at least let more children out of the Mount Carmel compound. The conversation ultimately failed to convince Koresh to change his mind, but Charlie joins Glenn to tell the story of what happened next: He wasn't the only one to try and convince Koresh to surrender. Plus, he describes what it was like when his son, Kyle Seraphin, decided to join the FBI years later, only to become a whistleblower.





