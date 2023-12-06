Create New Account
Geomagnetic Storms, Atmospheric Rivers, Floods in the Desert and A Pole Shift
The Appearance
Mailbag Show 12.5


MASSIVE CORONAL HOLE ON SUN WILL CAUSE MODERATE GEOMAGNETIC STORM

https://www.infowars.com/posts/noaa-massive-coronal-hole-on-sun-likely-to-cause-moderate-geomagnetic-storm/


DOZENS DIE IN NEW MT. MERAPI ERUPTION

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-pacific-11699945


DESERT TURNED INTO A SEA IN EASTERN LIBYA

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/15/desert-turned-into-a-sea-eastern-libya-flood-survivors-recount-horror


DRONE FOOTAGE: CAMELS VS. FLASH FLOODS IN SAUDI ARABIA DESERT

https://english.alarabiya.net/life-style/travel-and-tourism/2021/04/23/Drone-footage-shows-camels-amid-desert-flash-floods-in-Saudi-Arabia-s-Al-Khurma


CAMEL SWEPT AWAY BY FLOOD IN DESERT

https://www.animalsaroundtheglobe.com/desert-floods-sweep-camel-away-0-143267/


MODS OF CHINESE MEN INVADE CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN BORDER

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mobs-of-chinese-men-invade-california/


NEW TEXAS LAW: ARREST OF ANYONE CROSSING BORDER INTO U.S. WITHOUT PAPERS

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/nov/17/sb4-texas-law-mexico-border-abbott-immigration


BIDEN'S PLAN TO GET RID OF OIL, GAS WHILE ENDING COAL

https://www.independentsentinel.com/bidens-new-plan-to-get-rid-of-oil-gas-while-ending-coal/


STARVING CITIZENS PLAN ON DISRUPTING CHICAGO DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

https://twitter.com/SubxNews/status/1730256320148668519


DOCUMENTARY: FORMER PROSECUTOR DAVID CLEMENTS, "Let My People Go"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/attorney-former-prosecutor-david-clements-documentary-let-my/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net

newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventssouthern borderrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezatmospheric rivermailbag

