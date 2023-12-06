Geomagnetic Storms, Atmospheric Rivers, Floods in the Desert and A Pole Shift

Mailbag Show 12.5
MASSIVE CORONAL HOLE ON SUN WILL CAUSE MODERATE GEOMAGNETIC STORM
https://www.infowars.com/posts/noaa-massive-coronal-hole-on-sun-likely-to-cause-moderate-geomagnetic-storm/
DOZENS DIE IN NEW MT. MERAPI ERUPTION
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-pacific-11699945
DESERT TURNED INTO A SEA IN EASTERN LIBYA
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/15/desert-turned-into-a-sea-eastern-libya-flood-survivors-recount-horror
DRONE FOOTAGE: CAMELS VS. FLASH FLOODS IN SAUDI ARABIA DESERT
https://english.alarabiya.net/life-style/travel-and-tourism/2021/04/23/Drone-footage-shows-camels-amid-desert-flash-floods-in-Saudi-Arabia-s-Al-Khurma
CAMEL SWEPT AWAY BY FLOOD IN DESERT
https://www.animalsaroundtheglobe.com/desert-floods-sweep-camel-away-0-143267/
MODS OF CHINESE MEN INVADE CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN BORDER
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mobs-of-chinese-men-invade-california/
NEW TEXAS LAW: ARREST OF ANYONE CROSSING BORDER INTO U.S. WITHOUT PAPERS
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/nov/17/sb4-texas-law-mexico-border-abbott-immigration
BIDEN'S PLAN TO GET RID OF OIL, GAS WHILE ENDING COAL
https://www.independentsentinel.com/bidens-new-plan-to-get-rid-of-oil-gas-while-ending-coal/
STARVING CITIZENS PLAN ON DISRUPTING CHICAGO DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION
https://twitter.com/SubxNews/status/1730256320148668519
DOCUMENTARY: FORMER PROSECUTOR DAVID CLEMENTS, "Let My People Go"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/attorney-former-prosecutor-david-clements-documentary-let-my/
Augusto's Websites...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.