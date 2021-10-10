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A TIME TRAVEL STORY - Part 3
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165 views • October 10, 2021
Get the full novel - HELIO TROPEZ on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
The novel, Helio Tropez, is a time travel epic fantasy exploring subterranean worlds, hidden truths, disclosures and metaphysical mysteries. If you are a lover of “hero’s journey” type stories…you’ll love this. This video is the next chapter in the story.
Look for Part 1 and 2 on this channel
Get the full novel - HELIO TROPEZ on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
---------------------------------
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
The novel, Helio Tropez, is a time travel epic fantasy exploring subterranean worlds, hidden truths, disclosures and metaphysical mysteries. If you are a lover of “hero’s journey” type stories…you’ll love this. This video is the next chapter in the story.
Look for Part 1 and 2 on this channel
Get the full novel - HELIO TROPEZ on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
---------------------------------
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