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Hillary Clinton in 2008: "I want the Iranians to know that if I'm the president, we will attack Iran."
"Whatever stage of development they might be in their nuclear weapons program in the next 10 years, during which they might foolishly consider launching an attack on Israel, we would be able to totally obliterate them."
Imagine voting for America First and ending up with Hillary Clinton's foreign policy. 😳
Source @Rea lWide Awake Media
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