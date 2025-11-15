Watch ye therefore as dark ages are upon us! (2) (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video can be watched at: https://rumble.com/v71qctm-watch-ye-therefore-as-dark-ages-are-upon-us-2.html





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 1, 2025.





For biblical followers of Christ, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ is indeed our Rock, our Fortress and our Deliverer. He is our great God and our Savior writes Paul in Titus 2:13. He is the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world says John the Baptist in John 1:29.





Christ is the hope of glory says Paul in Colossians 1:28 and in Christ, shines the glory of God according to 2 Corinthians 4:6. And Christ is the Light of the world in John 8:12.





However, for unbelievers, there’s growing frustration and great anxiety as we see protesters like the far-left, anti-Christian Antifa movement whose members destroy public property in the downtown core of American cities.





Be watchful of your relationship with Christ; be faithful and obedient to Christ and His holy written word including His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness; and if you don’t have a relationship with Christ, I strongly encourage you to have a relationship with Christ and soon as only He, Christ, is our Rock and our Salvation, our great God and our Savior and without Him, we can do nothing.





Be ready to stand, to stand firm, in great faith, before the Son of God, Jesus Christ or Yeshua as per Ephesians 6:12-18 by putting your faith in Him and keeping His holy ten commandments which define His love, truth and righteousness as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.





Finally, in the same way Christ says to pray always so that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man, in Luke 21:36, Paul also mentions to pray always in Ephesians 6:18.





Pray from the heart. Talk to God. Don’t recite over the same prepared prayer that you were told to recite 10 or 20 times over. That’s just vain repetitious prayers as the heathen do but rather talk to God from the heart. That’s what prayers are all about: you talking with your God, King, Creator and Savior...and make your supplications be made known unto God according to Philippians 4:6.





With all these signs of the end times happening before our eyes in our generation, now is the time like never before to get right with God: to pray always to Him; to watch world events and to watch your personal standing with Christ; to watch your own personal conduct to see if it matches the righteousness of Christ; to repent of your sins and to be converted to Christ having the mind of peace of Christ.





Again, watch ye therefore, and pray always!





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]