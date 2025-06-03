Prayer Radio Conversation show 6 - business

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcomed the audience and introduced the show's purpose of having conversations about science and mind, and how to apply it in practical ways. 00:01 Emphasized the importance of money and prosperity in business. 01:21 Discussed the ripple effect of prayer and how it affects the community around you. 01:39 Mentioned the challenges they faced with technology that morning and how they did a prayer to resolve it. 07:48 Talked about the importance of being exact in prayer and prompting the universe with what you want. 09:31 Discussed the subjective mind and how it is the medium through which experiences come to us. 16:28 Emphasized the importance of not negating your prayer with doubt. 23:45 Closed the show with a prayer. 27:02 Paul: Agreed that the show's topic was about applying the spiritual mind treatment to everything in life, including business. 01:07 Discussed the importance of feeling and thinking about what you want to manifest in your business. 02:02 Emphasized the importance of unifying with the divine power and allowing it to flow through you. 03:44 Shared an example of someone praying for a red Corvette and receiving a matchbox car instead. 05:40 Discussed the importance of verbalizing your prayer and letting the energy go out into the universe. 24:46 Explained that thought and feeling are two sides of the same coin, and if you don't like the feeling behind a thought, you should change the thought. 26:39 Questions Raised 1. How can we effectively apply spiritual mind treatment to business and personal life? 00:01:14 2. How do we ensure that our thoughts and feelings align with our desired manifestations? 00:02:17 3. How can we overcome doubts and negative thoughts that negate our prayers? 00:23:45
