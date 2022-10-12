X22 REPORT Ep. 2896b - Every Once In A While The Lion Has To Show The Jackals Who He Is

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2896b - Oct. 11, 2022

Every Once In A While The Lion Has To Show The Jackals Who He Is

The Danchenko trial has started today, Durham will be building the links and the narrative. More counties are now cancelling the konnech contracts. The movement is real. Trump is letting the jackals do what they do best, he wants the people to see, he wants them to push their agendas, this way people can see the truth. As they keep pushing the think Trump will do nothing about it, but sooner or later the lion has to show the jackals who he is. The clock is ticking down, the lion is getting ready to roar.



