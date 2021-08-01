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WERE THE CAPITOL POLICE SET UP FOR FAILURE ON JAN. 6?
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10 views • August 01, 2021
Former Secret Service Special Agent and Former Homeland Security Department Advisor Charles Marino, joins us to discuss the police working and involved in the January 6th protest and if they were set up to fail that day.
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