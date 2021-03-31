© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eddy Juillerat - Abstract Painting Process #02
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 31, 2021
[FRA] - Peinture terminée ici: e10art.wordpress.com/2017/12/29/serie-eruption-2/
Photos prises en peignant l'acrylique 77 x 40 cm sur toile «22321» and «14321».
Pendant le processus, j'ai réalisé que j'étais sur la mauvaise voie et j'ai changé la forme générale.
Plusieurs fois, la pièce a choisi elle-même où elle voulait aller. Le travail de notre artiste est de savoir écouter ce message et le manifester comme il se sent bien.
- - -
[ENG] - Finished painting here: e10art.wordpress.com/2017/12/29/serie-eruption-2/
Captured while painting the 77 x 40 cm acrylic on canvas «22321» and «14321».
During the process of 22321, I realized that I was on the wrong path and I changed the main shape.
Many times, the piece chose itself where it want to go. Our artist's job is to know to listen to this message and to manifest it the way it feels right.
it's not always easy but, that's the artist's life.
- - -
instagram.com/eddy.juillerat.artist/
- - -
Music: Sense
soundcloud.com/sense
Photos prises en peignant l'acrylique 77 x 40 cm sur toile «22321» and «14321».
Pendant le processus, j'ai réalisé que j'étais sur la mauvaise voie et j'ai changé la forme générale.
Plusieurs fois, la pièce a choisi elle-même où elle voulait aller. Le travail de notre artiste est de savoir écouter ce message et le manifester comme il se sent bien.
- - -
[ENG] - Finished painting here: e10art.wordpress.com/2017/12/29/serie-eruption-2/
Captured while painting the 77 x 40 cm acrylic on canvas «22321» and «14321».
During the process of 22321, I realized that I was on the wrong path and I changed the main shape.
Many times, the piece chose itself where it want to go. Our artist's job is to know to listen to this message and to manifest it the way it feels right.
it's not always easy but, that's the artist's life.
- - -
instagram.com/eddy.juillerat.artist/
- - -
Music: Sense
soundcloud.com/sense
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.