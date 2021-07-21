© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Achim Lemke & Max Morris, Memory & Imagination Introduction
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • July 21, 2021
Achim Lemke & Max Morris, Memory & Imagination Introduction
On July 12, 2021 Max M. E. Morris met with Achim Lemke for an introductory session to coach through memory-building techniques, a subject of great import to survivors in our Intuitive groups working to recover from neurological injury.
Join us as we improve our capacities for navigating circumstances of hardship and practice new learning modalities —- centering joy, nourishment, and imagination.
Follow Achim's work at @PermanentMemorySphere (t.me/PermanentMemorySphere).
For more information about our Intuitive group efforts, follow @IntuitivePublicRadio on Telegram messenger and contact @MaxMorris (t.me/MaxMorris) directly with questions or feedback.
Gratitude to Achim for his time and shared experience. More clips on the way!
—
••• Comment: https://t.me/IntuitivePublicRadio/8638
••• Join Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/U-Ncl_gYJqWbiAA-
On July 12, 2021 Max M. E. Morris met with Achim Lemke for an introductory session to coach through memory-building techniques, a subject of great import to survivors in our Intuitive groups working to recover from neurological injury.
Join us as we improve our capacities for navigating circumstances of hardship and practice new learning modalities —- centering joy, nourishment, and imagination.
Follow Achim's work at @PermanentMemorySphere (t.me/PermanentMemorySphere).
For more information about our Intuitive group efforts, follow @IntuitivePublicRadio on Telegram messenger and contact @MaxMorris (t.me/MaxMorris) directly with questions or feedback.
Gratitude to Achim for his time and shared experience. More clips on the way!
—
••• Comment: https://t.me/IntuitivePublicRadio/8638
••• Join Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/U-Ncl_gYJqWbiAA-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.