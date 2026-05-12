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20 Reasons Why You Should Have a Picnic Everyday
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Original Title: 20 Reasons Why You Should Have a Picnic Everyday Alone or With Someone Around or Before Noon

Video going over reasons to have a paicnic everyday (be sure to use 100% natural fibers to benefit from earthing's effects & make sure the area is safe & healthy--no "Roundup")


1. forces you to get fresh air since indoor air quality is usually 6 or more times worse than outside air


2. forces you to get outside so you can get more UVB light to raise your Vit. D levels. Or, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp


To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket red light therapy items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp


3. you'll sleep better due to earthing's effects


4. you'll save a bit of electricity & $ by not having to have any lights on


5. you'll need to eat less (&, thus, save even more $!) b/c you're getting "primary nutrition" in the form of sunlight & magnetism


6. save even MORE $ by not having to tip a waiter/waitress


7. you'll be getting free "food" & energy in the form of free electrons by earthing


8. improves hydration due to sunlight charge-separating electrons & earthing's effects on maximizing intracellular hydration


9. naturally lower your blood pressure since UVB light produces nitric oxide which dilates the blood vessels


10. improve your cognitive abilities since sunlight will be hitting your head


11. have better digestion since earthing puts you into more of a "rest & digest" mode than "fight-or-flight"


12. maybe ysweat-out some toxins


13. might make a new friend w/ any passerby's


14. get to know someone better if you're eating w/ 1 or more people


15. you might have more bowel movements due to earthing


16. you'll increase your lifespan, healthspan, &, most importantly, your MINDspan


17. increase melanin


18. you'll get some natural anti-inflammatory effects due to earthing


19. (if you're picnic is close to sunrise time) you'll get the invisible but very beneficial near- & far-infrared light

Get more far-infrared light by using the amethyst crystal

https://Bio-mats.com/danny FDA-registered medical device

by

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

20. get Vitamin N (nature) which can have a stress-reducing & calming effect


To learn about magnetism for health, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

or

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101


To be able to control your schedule so you can have a picnic everyday by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

a, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse , by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states

by

https://ContactBioSolutions.com


Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981

Keywords
groundinglightwaterbiohackingearthingmagnetismdr jack kruse3 legged stool of quantum biology clint ober sunlight structured water circadian biology
Chapters

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