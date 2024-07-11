Jesus Is Greater Than Any Problem Part 2: Facing the Impossible

Have you ever faced an impossible situation where you were out of options? God can work a miracle when every door is closed but you must have faith.

Moses was chosen by God to free the Hebrews and bring them out of Egypt but he responded in unbelief and told God to find someone else. God dealt with Moses but it was a process before he was ready to face the parting of the Red Sea and demonstrate his great faith that had been built in watching the Lord do the miraculous.

True faith is an absolute belief that God is supreme, His word is sure, and He is to be completely trusted. Rejecting God's commands and doubting His ability to carry out a project makes Him angry.

God expects you to participate in miracles, but when you doubt, you are in reality insulting God because you don't believe that He is capable of responding with a solution. Taking part in the miracle shows the maturity of your faith and you will be surprised to see the strength that is available when you put all of your faith in the Lord.

RLJ-1338 -- APRIL 15, 2012

