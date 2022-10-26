Create New Account
REPORTING THE CRIME OF ECOCIDE TO DEFRA: IT'S 5G NOT BIRD FLU
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

Calling out the Department For Environmental, Food And Rural Affairs (DEFRA) over their bird flu scam. Why is the Government trying to gaslight the general public into believing that it's bird flu that's killing these birds when it is non-ionising electromagnetic radiation from the 5G installations that's doing so.I have been gathering video evidence for months and we have the documents to prove that this technology is killing wildlife. (Recorded Friday 21st October 2022)

Go to: WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK for more information.


To make a complaint go to:

DEFRA Helpline: 03459 33 55 77


