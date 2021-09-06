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We have a golden opportunity to change California | Kevin Kiley | The Count
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101 views • September 06, 2021
California Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley gives an update on what he sees on the ground ahead of September 14th's recall election of current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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