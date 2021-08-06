The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé (2021)

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The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé (2021)
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461 views • August 06, 2021
This documentary is Dr. Greer’s answer to the current government and media disinformation campaign promoting 3 big lies:
We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO.
Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO.
The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT.
-That all conscious beings in the universe are created equal and are sentient by virtue of the same single light of Universal Consciousness that is awake within all;
-That the time for endless war must end and an age of Universal Peace and Enlightenment must begin;
-That the Truth that we are not alone in the Universe should be known by all and that the destiny of humanity is to join these other cosmic cultures in peace;
-That space must be preserved for peace and that all weapons must be banned from space, forever;
-That the racist ideology that divides humanity and that attempts to divide humans from their fellow denizens of the cosmos is moribund and must be banished from the Earth forever;
-That the fascist and covert powers that divide humanity, create endless war and that hide the technologies to save the earth, establish peace and justice for all, may no longer prevail on Earth;
-That we come together as one people on Earth to resist tyranny and establish the long-awaited era of thousands of years of peace on Earth and amongst the Stars;
-That we invite all people of good will on Earth and amongst the Stars to unite together as One People within One Universe. It is time.
Visit: https://siriusdisclosure.com
We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO.
Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO.
The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT.
-That all conscious beings in the universe are created equal and are sentient by virtue of the same single light of Universal Consciousness that is awake within all;
-That the time for endless war must end and an age of Universal Peace and Enlightenment must begin;
-That the Truth that we are not alone in the Universe should be known by all and that the destiny of humanity is to join these other cosmic cultures in peace;
-That space must be preserved for peace and that all weapons must be banned from space, forever;
-That the racist ideology that divides humanity and that attempts to divide humans from their fellow denizens of the cosmos is moribund and must be banished from the Earth forever;
-That the fascist and covert powers that divide humanity, create endless war and that hide the technologies to save the earth, establish peace and justice for all, may no longer prevail on Earth;
-That we come together as one people on Earth to resist tyranny and establish the long-awaited era of thousands of years of peace on Earth and amongst the Stars;
-That we invite all people of good will on Earth and amongst the Stars to unite together as One People within One Universe. It is time.
Visit: https://siriusdisclosure.com
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