© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dream of Possible "Overthrow" of America. From Refugees Within? (original version)
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • April 02, 2022
After uploading a shorter and kinder video, it seems the only ones who have been able to view it were the ones I sent a direct link to...Following the overwhelming positive response I recieved from those who viewed it, I made a decision to download the original...I believe we are in a time that it is sometimes best not to hold back even in an effort to not be "offensive." And consider this, are you not repeatedly and daily offended by what's happening to our country? Is it not time we speak truth?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.