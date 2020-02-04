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Ninety Thousand Pounds Heavy Duty Modular Bomb Shelter Build
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66 views • February 04, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on February 3 2020
Ron films his men building a Heavy Duty Bomb Shelter made with structural I-Beams. This 90,000 pounds Goliath will be covered with 2 feet of concrete and buried 17 feet deep.
Royalty Free Music from Bensound.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Uploaded on February 3 2020
Ron films his men building a Heavy Duty Bomb Shelter made with structural I-Beams. This 90,000 pounds Goliath will be covered with 2 feet of concrete and buried 17 feet deep.
Royalty Free Music from Bensound.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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