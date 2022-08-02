Iran Threatens To Nuke New York City As America Yawns

See I told you so. Iran will be involved along with Russia. What I have warned about for years is now in the mainstream news. I also said Americans won't care or believe it and that is happening as well. How did I know? Watch the video and find out.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) New York Post - Iran vows to build nukes if provoked, turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

https://nypost.com/2022/08/01/iran-vows-to-build-nukes-turn-new-york-into-hellish-ruins/

2) Al Jazeera English YouTube - Iran 'capable of producing nuclear bomb'

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsdOI_zxrD8

3) BBC News - Putin puts Russia’s nuclear weapons on high alert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyhTw-ZHTiE&ab_channel=BBCNews