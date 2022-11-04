Create New Account
More Than 50% of Chinese Consumers Tighten Their Budgets During the Double 11 Shopping Festival
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/507241

Summary：11/03/2022 More than 50% of Chinese consumers are tightening their shopping budgets for the upcoming Double 11 shopping spree. The tightening could deal a blow to China's economic recovery.

