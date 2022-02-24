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PCR test makes mammalian tissue broadcast bluetooth
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595 views • February 24, 2022
Hack-rf one microscope laptop Linux.
Qspectrumanalyzer used for spectral analysis
Touplite used to hook microscope to laptop and view microscopic changes.
Notice the hair that gets accidentally left behind when I swab the meat?
Nuff said see what they're sticking up people's noses to get kids hooked up to the internet of Bodies.
Skip to around 7:00 to see the analysis over ten hours that got sped up 64x for the sake of convenience because this experiment was like watching paint dry. Thank you OBS and openshot for the edit.
Big shout out to ebetzy for the microscope!
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
Qspectrumanalyzer used for spectral analysis
Touplite used to hook microscope to laptop and view microscopic changes.
Notice the hair that gets accidentally left behind when I swab the meat?
Nuff said see what they're sticking up people's noses to get kids hooked up to the internet of Bodies.
Skip to around 7:00 to see the analysis over ten hours that got sped up 64x for the sake of convenience because this experiment was like watching paint dry. Thank you OBS and openshot for the edit.
Big shout out to ebetzy for the microscope!
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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