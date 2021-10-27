Take Off the COVID Blinkers and Look At What's Happened To Our Country!

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Australian Senator George Christensen is on FIRE! He uses numerous insane examples to prove his point that the once great and free country of Australia has gone completely off the rails and rushing towards total communism.
https://rumble.com/voaq2l-take-off-the-covid-blinkers-and-look-at-whats-happened-to-our-country.html