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Wade Riddering Speaks to San Bernardino County Supervisors In California On 5-18-2021
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82 views • May 23, 2021
Stating some simple facts about the deaths caused by the Covid-19 vaccine while the San Bernardino supervisors are concerned about how to handle mask mandates when store owners have no way to determine if a visitor has been vaccinated or not.
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