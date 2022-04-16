Freedom Protest Melbourne 16 April 2022

This protest through Melbourne City held a lot of variety. The lead banner’s theme was “RIGHT TO CHOOSE” and “RIGHT TO WORK”. For starters, we were delayed because the Police refused to allow Wally’s Truck along with the Freedom Bus to play a part in the march. They decided that the tyres were not roadworthy on the truck (pure BS). They found things wrong with the bus as well and they were heckled while they did this. So a lot of the first part of this video shows this build-up of tension, all before we started our march. The march itself had plenty of variety because we stopped many times for open-mike opportunities and held up traffic where we stopped which was usually in an intersection. Our numbers were not great, clearly under a thousand, but we made plenty of noise, especially with our drummers all growing in strength and skill. We severely interrupted a busker juggling fire sticks when we stopped at Southbank for more open-mike, but many of us compensated him putting our loose cash in his hat, for which he was grateful. There was some extra tension with the Police following the march but it is not recorded here.