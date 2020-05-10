BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jesus' Prophecy Come True.
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
116 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • May 10, 2020
'Bill Maher Nails It!' features some funny but poignant criticisms of fake Christians on the 'Real Time with Bill Maher' talk show. Maher questions: what did Jesus actually say? And he looks at some of Jesus' well-known teachings on non-violence, like "don't repay evil with evil", "turn the other cheek" and "love your neighbour"; and how they have been twisted by many nominal Christians to say the exact opposite (namely, "hate your neighbour"). This is a great video for calling out false Christians. Are you a fan or a follower of Christ?

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
trumpbiblegodchristjesuschristiantruthchurchchinaprophesyeconomicspastorlockdown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Edison Reed
Germany Faces Rising Temporary Tolerated Stay Numbers and Political Backlash

Germany Faces Rising Temporary Tolerated Stay Numbers and Political Backlash

Chase Codewell
DHS Investigating Reported Leak of 41,000 Employee Records

DHS Investigating Reported Leak of 41,000 Employee Records

Chase Codewell
China&#8217;s First Fully AI-Generated Theatrical Film Posts Low Box Office Returns

China’s First Fully AI-Generated Theatrical Film Posts Low Box Office Returns

Douglas Harrington
Catholic Bishop in Poland Found Guilty of Hiding Abuser Priests from Police

Catholic Bishop in Poland Found Guilty of Hiding Abuser Priests from Police

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy