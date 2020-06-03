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Emergency broadcast! Could invoking the insurrection act provoke a civil war in the USA!?!?
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28 views • June 03, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the recent events that have taken place in the US and around the world. A civil war could start soon and it could be because of the insurrection act of 1807. Now more than ever you should be prepared for such an event and even more.
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Keywords
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