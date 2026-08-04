Decentralize.TV - Episode 133 – Aug 04, 2026 - David Morgan: Gold, Silver and Financial Survival Beyond Fiat Currency

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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Industrial Demand for Silver (1:21)
- Copper Substitution in Solar Panels (2:59)
- Long-Term Trends in Silver Demand (7:10)
- Central Bank Accumulation of Gold vs. Silver (9:07)
- Impact of the War on Silver Prices (35:16)
- Elon Musk's Solar Farm and Silver Demand (35:34)
- Artificial Intelligence and Silver Demand (35:52)
- Self-Custody and Financial Sovereignty (38:06)
- Decentralized Living and Financial Survival (59:24)