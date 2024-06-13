It Is Now Open Season On The Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that Infowars is seeing the vultures slowly gathering above its stronghold, it will soon be open season on the truth. We have reached a point where the murdering mockingbird media openly sabotages its truth hungry opponents through lawfare. The corruption is as massive as it is failing. Clutching at the reigns of power, the harbingers of death have finally reached total desperation.