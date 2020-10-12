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Weatherman Dramatically Braces for Hurricane Florence While 2 Guys Casually Walk By
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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110 views • October 12, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Sep 15, 2018 with 84.2K views.
This guy deserves a job at CNN.
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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environmentclimatemediahurricanefakerythe weather channel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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