Texas Farmers Union REVOLTS Against Data Centers Stealing the Water and Hiking Power Prices
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48219 followers
1809 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Texas Farmers' Revolt Against AI Data Centers (0:00)

- Impact of Data Centers on Power Grid and Farmers (2:34)

- Proposed Solutions and Alternatives (8:37)

- Potential Conflict and Vigilante Actions (11:02)

- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (14:26)


Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
