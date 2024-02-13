Former CIA Officer Exposes the Real Putin

The real Vladimir Putin is not a nationalist, but rather a cunning creature of the Soviet KGB who saw the supposed collapse of Soviet communism a great geopolitical catastrophe, explains former CIA officer and leading national-security expert Clare Lopez in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Lopez, who has spent many years exposing the communist and Islamist threats to the United States, argues that Putin sees weakness in America and across the West as immorality runs rampant. This is a dangerous situation. The two also discuss briefly Putin's relationship with Kissinger and the explosive revelations by KGB defector Anatoly Golitsyn.













