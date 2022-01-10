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The Lies Pushed To Bring Further Restrictions and Injections
theDTrain
theDTrain
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140 views • January 10, 2022
Opposition parties push for emergency health committee meeting amid Omicron surge
https://archive.is/Xgb6P
New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know
https://archive.is/stoCw
Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications
https://archive.is/g9ggy
FDA says rapid COVID tests may be less accurate with Omicron
https://archive.is/vWR1X
Provinces sacked almost 10,000 health care workers over vaccine mandates
https://archive.is/IyAIO
So far, over 26,000 healthcare workers face discipline or firing for being unvaccinated
https://archive.is/AqHJX
Availability of adult ICU beds
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
434 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Theresa Tam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theresa_Tam
Dr. Tam has served as an international expert on a number of World Health Organization committees and has participated in multiple international missions related to SARS, pandemic influenza and polio eradication
https://archive.is/BFM3k
Bizarre Canadian health advice recommends 'glory holes' for Covid-friendly sex and says people should 'limit themselves to a few regular partners' to cut risk of spreading coronavirus
https://archive.is/HSAyG
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
The COVID Narrative Has Officially Collapsed, But That Does Not Mean The Agenda Has Been Stopped
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/the-covid-narrative-has-officially-collapsed-but-that-does-not-mean-the-agenda-has-been-stopped/
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Keywords
tyrannyforcedcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy