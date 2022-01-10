© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lies Pushed To Bring Further Restrictions and Injections
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • January 10, 2022
Opposition parties push for emergency health committee meeting amid Omicron surge
https://archive.is/Xgb6P
New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know
https://archive.is/stoCw
Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications
https://archive.is/g9ggy
FDA says rapid COVID tests may be less accurate with Omicron
https://archive.is/vWR1X
Provinces sacked almost 10,000 health care workers over vaccine mandates
https://archive.is/IyAIO
So far, over 26,000 healthcare workers face discipline or firing for being unvaccinated
https://archive.is/AqHJX
Availability of adult ICU beds
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
434 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Theresa Tam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theresa_Tam
Dr. Tam has served as an international expert on a number of World Health Organization committees and has participated in multiple international missions related to SARS, pandemic influenza and polio eradication
https://archive.is/BFM3k
Bizarre Canadian health advice recommends 'glory holes' for Covid-friendly sex and says people should 'limit themselves to a few regular partners' to cut risk of spreading coronavirus
https://archive.is/HSAyG
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
The COVID Narrative Has Officially Collapsed, But That Does Not Mean The Agenda Has Been Stopped
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/the-covid-narrative-has-officially-collapsed-but-that-does-not-mean-the-agenda-has-been-stopped/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/Xgb6P
New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know
https://archive.is/stoCw
Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications
https://archive.is/g9ggy
FDA says rapid COVID tests may be less accurate with Omicron
https://archive.is/vWR1X
Provinces sacked almost 10,000 health care workers over vaccine mandates
https://archive.is/IyAIO
So far, over 26,000 healthcare workers face discipline or firing for being unvaccinated
https://archive.is/AqHJX
Availability of adult ICU beds
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
434 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Theresa Tam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theresa_Tam
Dr. Tam has served as an international expert on a number of World Health Organization committees and has participated in multiple international missions related to SARS, pandemic influenza and polio eradication
https://archive.is/BFM3k
Bizarre Canadian health advice recommends 'glory holes' for Covid-friendly sex and says people should 'limit themselves to a few regular partners' to cut risk of spreading coronavirus
https://archive.is/HSAyG
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
The COVID Narrative Has Officially Collapsed, But That Does Not Mean The Agenda Has Been Stopped
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/the-covid-narrative-has-officially-collapsed-but-that-does-not-mean-the-agenda-has-been-stopped/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.