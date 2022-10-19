Randall Franks and the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree featuring Dawson Wright - Sally Goodin'

www.RandallFranks.com www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org
Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 77th Anniversary Cast {front - Randall Franks; back- (l-r) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins, Colton Brown & Ryan Stinson} perform “Sally Goodin'” featuring Dawson Wright at Ringgold’s Colonnade for the North Georgia EMC Annual Meeting.
Dawson is designated as a Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship designee by the Share America Foundation, Inc. at the end of this performance.
Randall Franks is an American Film and TV Actor (Officer Randy Goode from In the Heat of the Night), a Hall of Fame Appalachian entertainer and Author. Find Randall’s latest books and music at www.RandallFranks.com/store .
(Dawson Wright and Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)
Video Copyright 2022 Randall Franks Media
