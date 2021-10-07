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Viking Age Zombie: Thorgunna the Undressed Draugr
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224 views • October 07, 2021
This is a stylized telling of the famous Norse story of Thorgunna, the Viking Age woman who returned from the dead as an unclothed draugr.
It is an excerpt from the book "Northern Antiquities; to which is added, An Abstract of the Eyrbyggja Saga", by Sir Walter Scott, published in 1847. Some of the words and phrases have been replaced with language that is more intelligible in the current year.
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Support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
All of the awesome Viking music is by Danheim: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLTQVYwu-M-MnfOJDKlFnOQ
Support his work by BUYING his albums, so he can create more of it!
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
It is an excerpt from the book "Northern Antiquities; to which is added, An Abstract of the Eyrbyggja Saga", by Sir Walter Scott, published in 1847. Some of the words and phrases have been replaced with language that is more intelligible in the current year.
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
All of the awesome Viking music is by Danheim: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLTQVYwu-M-MnfOJDKlFnOQ
Support his work by BUYING his albums, so he can create more of it!
Follow me on other platforms…
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
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