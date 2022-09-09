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Popular YouTube Personality destroyed by PFIZER VAXX induced CANCER (LEUKEMIA)
The Prisoner
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535 views • September 09, 2022

HojuSara 호주사라


@TheSaraHolmes
I actually got vaccinated in Korea about a week ago before it was even my age groups turn. I just uploaded a video on my experience and tips to get the leftover vaccines for those who live in Korea and want to get in early. Or even if you’re just curious!
youtube.com
화이자 잔여백신 성공 꿀팁 알려주는 외국인 여자 1차 백신접종 후 솔직후기
안녕하세요 한국 사랑하는 호주사라입니다! 요즘 영상이 너무 뜸했죠? 제가 사실 잔여백신 예약에 성공하고 화이자 1차 접종을 맞았는데요.1차 화이자 백신 접종하고 나서는 너무 피곤하고 영상 편집 집중이 어려웠어요. 그래서 솔직 후기와 잔여 백신 성공하는 꿀팁을 영상으로 담아봤어요.저...
5:15 AM · Aug 14, 2021
Twitter for iPhone

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HojuSara 호주사라
@TheSaraHolmes
Got the whooping cough vaccine early last year back when I thought I’d be able to visit my baby niece and it hurt wayyy more that the covid vaccine.

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@hojusara
4 days ago
안녕은 슬프니까, 뿅 할게요. 뿅! Since goodbyes are sad, let's say Bbyong instead. Bbyong!

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How to Get Vaccinated Early in Korea || My Experience + Tips
youtube .com/watch?v=rjjyjyuDSA0

Leukaemia.
youtube .com/watch?v=W2wBczOJzrw

호주사라 HojuSara
youtube .com/watch?v=ktM1fDgEwYE

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
leukemiapfizersara holmes
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