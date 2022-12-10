Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11/25/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: NFSC fellow fighters in Tokyo, Japan read a protest declaration in front of the Tokyo branch of Paul Hastings Japan
14 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/571790

摘要：Fellow fighters protest Paul Hastings' collusion with the CCP. Internally our compatriots are locked down by CCP and for the overseas Chinese dissidents, CCP has set up overseas police stations on every continent to hunt them down and kill them. We want to say no to the CCP and their minions. We have to use our strength to protect ourselves.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket