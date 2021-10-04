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4of5 DAVID MARTIN COVID FRAUD AND ILLEGAL DEALINGS - FLY IN THE OINTMENT
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51 views • October 04, 2021
Complete Interview; https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/03/david-martin-covid-fraud.aspx
transcript; https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-DavidMartin-ThePlandemicHowtheGovernmentManipulatesCOVID-19.pdf
also, PDF download; Patents Prove COVID Fraud and Illegal Dealings https://covid-unmasked.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/david-martin-covid-fraud-pdf.pdf
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier https://foreignaffairsintelligencecouncil.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier.pdf
transcript; https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-DavidMartin-ThePlandemicHowtheGovernmentManipulatesCOVID-19.pdf
also, PDF download; Patents Prove COVID Fraud and Illegal Dealings https://covid-unmasked.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/david-martin-covid-fraud-pdf.pdf
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier https://foreignaffairsintelligencecouncil.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier.pdf
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