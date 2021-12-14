US Should Cancel the Team Going to Beijing Olympics, Boycott NBC’s Coverage of the Games

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12/09/2021 Tanya and Jack Posobiec: I would support the opinion that we definitely should skip this Olympics and China needs to be held accountable. I think that the next commission that we are going to need is to find out every single member of the American corporate media that is in bed with the CCP. We need a full investigation with subpoena power, and bring them before Congress and make them testify.