California Protects La Raza Street Gang: D.A. Prosecutes Man Who Fought Soros Funded Street Thugs

June 30, 2023





If you're violently attacked by a criminal psychopath, local DAs across the nation will use any excuse possible to side with the criminal psychopath rather than you.

J6er Kim Sorgente is here to talk about the selective prosecution being used against him for standing up against a Mexican street gang.

Kim is facing state criminal charges for defending himself against a member of the La Raza Nation criminal gang.

During a Trump rally in Santa Ana, California, the gang member attacked a group of Trump supporters with brass knuckles.

The thug gang member was harassing women in Kim’s group, snatching American flags, flipping tables, and doing everything possible to disrupt the event and cause a reaction.

Kim Sorgente fought back and defended himself.

Two weeks later, prosecutors told him that he was the only one being charged in the incident.

Todd Spitzer, the local DA, is prosecuting Kim for assault with a deadly weapon.

The DA believes a megaphone is a “deadly weapon”.

However, the La Raza thug was brandishing brass knuckles and terrorizing teenage girls at the rally.

Throughout all of this Kim Sorgente is trusting in God and His plan.

Jesus said greater love hath no man than one who would lay down his life for his friend.

Kim Sorgente truly believes is he fighting for his country for the good of all Americans.

George Soros backed DA candidates have totally transformed our criminal justice system for the worse.

The radical left have come for Kim Sorgente and they are coming for all of us next.

If you want to support Kim, please send to Kim Sorgente in C/O 'Basilico's Pasta e Vino'. 21501 Brookhurst Street, #D, Huntington Beach, CA 92646.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x8m2e-california-protects-la-raza-street-gang-d.a.-prosecutes-man-who-fought-soro.html