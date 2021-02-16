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Are They Safe? Moderna and Pfizer CovidVaccines
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331 views • February 16, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Modern and Pfizer.
We have been hearing about certain adverse events, including death from these vaccines. Are they generally safe or should they be avoided in favor of safer alternatives?
All statements are my personal opinion based on my intuition and psychic impressions from the cards.
Follow me on YouTube, Intuitive Edge and on Rumble, BitChute and also on Telegram.
To book a private reading, go to https://www.intuitiveedgetarot.blog
We have been hearing about certain adverse events, including death from these vaccines. Are they generally safe or should they be avoided in favor of safer alternatives?
All statements are my personal opinion based on my intuition and psychic impressions from the cards.
Follow me on YouTube, Intuitive Edge and on Rumble, BitChute and also on Telegram.
To book a private reading, go to https://www.intuitiveedgetarot.blog
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