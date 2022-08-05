Dr. Peter McCullough Says Medical Establishment Has Threatened 'Disciplinary Action' Over His COVID Stance

Dallas-based internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who has authored 54 peer-reviewed publications on COVID-19 and testified before the U.S. Senate on the pandemic response, told LifeSiteNews during a Tuesday interview that he has received notice of potential disciplinary action from the American Board of Internal Medicine because of his stance on the COVID-19 response.According to McCullough, the letter from the Board “cited public statements” the cardiologist has made concerning COVID-19 with which the board disagreed.

McCullough has publicly and repeatedly denounced the draconian COVID-19 restrictions, lockdowns, and mandates imposed over the past two years, advocating instead for the cultivation of natural immunity and early treatment through effective therapeutics.

