Exorcisms - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.111 with Fr. Chris Alar
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Oct 26, 2023


Demonic possessions are not simply the stuff of scary Hollywood movies. The devil is real, Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, reminds us, and the Rite of Exorcism is a specific and important ministry of the Catholic Church. Then join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, for a conversation with a well-known exorcist, Fr. Vincent Lampert, who explains how God and the Blessed Mother are central to overcoming any demonic influence.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 111: Exorcisms


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wht6Tf8J4cI


godcatholicspiritual warfaredevildemonic possessionexorcismblessed motherfr chris alarliving divine mercyfr thaddaeus lanctonrite of exorcismfr vincent lampert

