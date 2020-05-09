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ITALIAN SENATOR, THERE IS NO PANDEMIC, NEVER 25,000 DEATHS
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57 views • May 09, 2020
Italian Senator denounces fake numbers and exposes that 25,000 people DID NOT die of covid in Italy. This was already reported, but not publicly like this. We already know the tests are 80% false positive, that the original scare projections were retracted, that death numbers are inflated by calling anything a covid death, but here in their parliament he expresses the outrage.
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