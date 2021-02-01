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EP 2302-9AM SOMEONE's COVERING UP PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI's CONNECTION TO GAMESTOP
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110 views • February 01, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2302 - 9AM EASTERN
MONDAY - FEBRUARY 1, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://www.twitch.tv/petesantilli


EP 2302-9AM SOMEONE's COVERING UP PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI's CONNECTION TO GAMESTOP

Rumors have been flying around online that Biden’s Press Secretary (the awful Jen Psaki) has a brother who is a Portfolio Manager at Citadel (the company that owns Robinhood). So, is it true? Well, the best answer at this time appears to be “unknown”. It appears that there is indeed a Jeff Psaki at Citadel, but the relation to Jen is unknown.
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