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** Covid-VAX Verification App - Chinese Social Censorship Comes To America! ** - Banned Video/ McBreen
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136 views • December 21, 2020
** Introducing The Covid-VAX Verification APP: Don't Leave Home Without It!
- Banned.Video, Daren McBreen - Dec 11, 2020
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd407ab7db9227957c590db
--There's a new APP, coming to a cell phone near you, that will display and verify your coronavirus vaccine status.
- Banned.Video, Daren McBreen - Dec 11, 2020
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd407ab7db9227957c590db
--There's a new APP, coming to a cell phone near you, that will display and verify your coronavirus vaccine status.
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