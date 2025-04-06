© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: How Vaccines Got Politicized and the Medical Industry Lost All Credibility
Five years after the greatest crime in American history, the only people who’ve been punished are the ones who told the truth about Covid. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of them.
Chapters
0:00 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Was Right All Along
6:19 The Origin of the Government’s Propaganda Campaign
17:57 How the Medical Establishment Tried to Destroy Dr. Bowden
22:30 How Much Money Was Made From the Pandemic?
24:17 How Effective Is Ivermectin?
20:24 When Did the Healthcare Industry Become Politicized?
39:26 The Health of Dr. Bowden’s Patients Compared to Others
49:04 Does the COVID Shot Need to Be Pulled From the Market?
50:06 They’re Giving Babies the Covid Shot
53:33 The Link Between Cancer and Covid
1:00:25 The Legal Protection of Vaccine Developers
1:09:48 Why Is There So Much Secrecy Around Covid Data?
1:13:01 Will Medicine Get Better Because of This?
1:20:00 How to Fix the Healthcare Industry