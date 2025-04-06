Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: How Vaccines Got Politicized and the Medical Industry Lost All Credibility





Five years after the greatest crime in American history, the only people who’ve been punished are the ones who told the truth about Covid. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of them.



Chapters

0:00 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Was Right All Along

6:19 The Origin of the Government’s Propaganda Campaign

17:57 How the Medical Establishment Tried to Destroy Dr. Bowden

22:30 How Much Money Was Made From the Pandemic?

24:17 How Effective Is Ivermectin?

20:24 When Did the Healthcare Industry Become Politicized?

39:26 The Health of Dr. Bowden’s Patients Compared to Others

49:04 Does the COVID Shot Need to Be Pulled From the Market?

50:06 They’re Giving Babies the Covid Shot

53:33 The Link Between Cancer and Covid

1:00:25 The Legal Protection of Vaccine Developers

1:09:48 Why Is There So Much Secrecy Around Covid Data?

1:13:01 Will Medicine Get Better Because of This?

1:20:00 How to Fix the Healthcare Industry

