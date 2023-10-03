Create New Account
Mark Steele - 5G Weapons Expert on Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons
Rick Langley
5G weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to weigh in on the October 4 FEMA EBS, whether people can expect a "zombie apocalypse" or this is just a test run, what the test run is REALLY about and gives us further insight into the smart city weapons systems being rolled out worldwide, weaponising the Wireless Body Area Network interaction with human antennae.

Keywords
mark steele5g weapons experton oct 4 fema ebssmart city kill weapons

