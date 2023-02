LOOKS LIKE ARGENTINA IS TO BE PUNISHED LIKE TURKEY BY THE NWO WHIRING DESTROYER CRAFT NOW OVER THE CITY - DR EVIL IS IN THE SKY!

BRACE DOWN ARGENTINA! - STORMS COMING YOUR WAY!

WHO WILL SHOOT THIS OUT OF THE SKY??????????

THERE SCIENCE IS A WEB OF LIES TO HIDE THE TRUTH FROM YOU!

DID YOU KNOW THE RFID BIO METRIC TRACKING FROM LOW ORBIT TRACKING WITH BALLOONS

IF JABBED YOU ARE NOW! = TRACKABLE HACKABLE AND ZAPPABLE

RFID STANDS FOR = RADIO FREQUENCY IDENTIFICATION

AND DID YOU KNOW! - KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! - AND SMART IS VERY VERY DUMB!

SARS MEANS = SPECIFIC ABZORBTION RADIATION SICKNESS

MERS MEANS = MAGNETIC ELECTRO RADIATION SICKNESS

ALL MAN MADE BY FREQUENCY TO KEEP YOU SICK AND STUPID!

SMART MEANS = SECRET MILITARIZED ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY

THE NWO NAZI WAY OF POPULATION CONTROL!

ALL COUNTRY'S SENT THERE BALLOONS UP JUST BEFORE THE PLANDEMIC 201 EXCEPT THE UK THEN FINALLY THE UK,s BOJO MANAGED AND GOT THEIRS UP THERE,

THEY ALL WERE IN ON IT BY DECEPTION AND FRAUD , A BIG JESUET HOAX - TRACK AND TRACE? THEY STOLE THE MONEY AND WAS A SHAM! SOME OF THESE BALLOONS CAME DOWN IN THE DESERT AND SOME IN BRAZIL , A COUP ON THE WHOLE WORLD BY THE GLOBALIST NWO WHO ARE REALLY JUST THE NAZIS OF OLD WHO WENT COVERT AND INFILTRATED! JUST LIKE THE SABATEAN FRANKISTS - THERE IS NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN AND THEY WILL NOT WIN. THE WORLD NOW KNOWS THE SECRET FM COVENANT ITS JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY CONNECT THE DOTS FULLY! - IT HAS FAILED THEY KNOW EVERYTHING - SORRY! - PAYBACK WILL BE DIA.........