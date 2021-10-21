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Reaching out to African brethren in Burundi
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His channel is DCMedia. His website is DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3cm3UBXpKY

Welcome to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church’s Sabbath worship services, which were held on Sabbath morning, October 16, 2021, in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines.

As part of our worship services, I shared a praise and reached out, in English and in French, to African brethren in Burundi who want to be part of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/c/BiblicalSeekers & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaafricasonelohimgodheadsabbath worship services
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