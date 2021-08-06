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We Have Found the Enemy, and They Are Us!
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10 views • August 06, 2021
We are ultimately responsible for all the choices we make. In times that are challenging, we must look inside when we cannot see the answers we need to make important decisions. Dr. Len and Francesco share how they make these heart felt decisions. Pogo was right -- we are in charge of the decisions we make and they define who we are.
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